ACCIDENT VICTIMS COULD SOON CLAIM OVER E1M FROM MVA

LOBAMBA – The E1 million limit per accident paid out by the Motor Vehicle Accident Fund (MVAF) will soon be a thing of the past.



This was said by Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini in senate yesterday. He said Cabinet had already held discussions with Minister of Finance Martin Dlamini and an amendment of the MVA Act was on its way to Parliament.



This was during the debate of in Senate the April 29, 2014 Malagwane Accident, where Deputy Senate President Ngomuyayona Gamedze spoke passionately about the E1 million cap.



Gamedze said MVA had a lot of money to the extent that they were now even sponsoring football matches. It was mentioned in the report that MVA had a E1 million limit, which it would pay for the Malagwane accident and no more. “PM, when are you bringing the amendment, E1 million is too little yet lives are very important,” asked Gamedze.



He said it was amazing that even if 20 people were badly injured in an accident, they would only be paid E1 million and again stated that if they could afford to pump money into football then they should also pay victims appropriately.



The PM agreed with Gamedze, saying that MVA was primarily set up to assist road accident victims as opposed to charity.

Dlamini said the MVA Act was old, adding that they had the financial muscle to stand on their own now.



He, however, did not reveal what amount Cabinet had suggested to the minister, but highlighted that it was pretty substantial.

The motion to debate the report was raised by Senator Chief Kusa, who did not have any kind words for the Ministry of Labour and Social Security, in particular the inspectors.