HEAVY STORM SWEEPS LUBOMBO, SHISELWENI

MBABANE – The Lubombo and Shiselweni regions had a feel of what life was like in ancient times as communication and electricity were non-existent.



This transpired last night during a heavy storm that brought some parts of the two regions to an almost standstill.

Telephone communication came to a halt yesterday evening around some parts of the Lubombo and Shiselweni regions as a result of a heavy storm that swept through various areas of the regions.



The heavy storm resulted in telephone lines being swept away and tossed onto the road. Police stations were not spared and the Acting Chief Police Information and Communication Officer, Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati, confirmed that she could no longer communicate with her counterparts in those regions. “From what I am getting, telephone lines tumbled onto the road, so we can no longer get more information as the last time we communicated was around 4pm,” said Vilakati.



She also confirmed that houses in various places had their roofs blown away by the storm, including a police station. Vilakati further said she received unconfirmed reports that a car had been swept away by the storm as well. She said she was still trying to get more information from officers in those regions.



Some of the affected areas were Mndobandoba, Matata, Big Bend, Lubulini, and Ezindwendweni, to mention a few. Eyewitnesses said electricity lines were disturbed due to the storm. The eyewitnesses said they had never seen anything like that.

“It was the scariest experience of my life. I have never seen this before,” said one shocked eyewitness from Big Bend. Moreover, there were reports that Ezindwendweni High School was also affected by the storm.