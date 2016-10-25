36-YR-OLD MILLIONAIRE WORKS AS PARAMEDIC

Paramedic millionaire Thabang Hlophe standing in front of his house next to one of his vehicles. (Courtesy pics)

PIGG’S PEAK – Thabang Hlophe, a 36-year-old from Mayiwane, has all the qualities of an ordinary hardworking paramedic but he is actually a millionaire.



Hlophe is a self-made millionaire who owns a fleet of trucks, luxury cars and is constructing a E4.5 million double-storey house. Among his luxury cars are four BMWs, including an X5 as well as a Range Rover.



He is the founder of Ngalabezi Investment (PTY) LTD, a trucking company based at Buhleni and he is also a gospel singer’.

Locating his homestead was not difficult when the Times of Swaziland reporters searched for him last Saturday as residents easily gave directions because of his acquired fame.



“Just follow this road until you see a pink double-storey house. That’s his house,” said a resident, who was asked for directions.

Hlophe admits that he loves his job as a senior paramedic such that despite owning a fleet of trucks, he has still continued working. He is one of the country’s wealthy civil servants who still values service to the public.



Hlophe is based at the Mbabane office. He said Swaziland is one of the best countries to live in.

About 18 years ago, Hlophe was an unknown teenager looking to make it big in neighbouring South Africa.



He revealed that he first studied Radio and Television presenting but later pursued a career in Human Resource (HR) management, prior to joining a mine in South Africa. He said while working at the mines, he was determined to live a better life than the way he grew up.

When the company he worked for sent him to different countries such as Swaziland, Lesotho or Mozambique, Hlophe said he avoided sleeping in hotels but instead spent nights in his vehicle so that he could save money.