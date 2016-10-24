MKHULU KILLED HUNGRY CHILD OVER STEW

MANZINI – An elderly man, who was suspected to have killed his step grandchild, confessed to have brutally hit the five-year-old girl with an iron rod all over the body until she died.



Sipho Sheshe Dlamini (59) of Mabovini has since been arrested by the police and yesterday appeared in court for a remand hearing before Magistrate Sebenzile Ndlela.

The suspect, during his confession, is said to have informed the court that he assaulted his step grandchild with the iron rod several times all over the body after he discovered that she had eaten his rice and chicken stew.



Dlamini alleged that after the child’s grandmother had left for work, she had prepared the said food for her husband and left it for him to eat later. It was gathered that after the girl, Angel Sithole felt hunger pangs, she nibbled on the chicken stew and rice, not knowing what was going to befall her.

After he discovered that the toddler had eaten his food, the suspect alleges that he locked her in the small kitchen, closed windows and severely assaulted her with the iron rod several times all over the body until she died. Upon realising that she had died, the suspect is said to have locked her in the same kitchen and left. The child was allegedly found by her grandmother upon her return from work later on the day, already dead and lying in a pool of blood with bruises and marks all over her body. She is said to have immediately left the kitchen and raised an alarm.



Her husband was allegedly relaxed inside his room when he heard her shouting. The police were called and the suspect was detained after he allegedly confessed to the police that he had actually killed her step grandchild after he found his food finished in the kitchen. He denied raping her though police, with the help of medical examination, are still conducting further investigations.



The charge sheet states that Dlamini, on October 14, 2016, with intent to kill, assaulted Angel Sithole (5) several times all over the body with an iron rod from which she died. The murder suspect is expected back in court on Wednesday.