MURDERED FUNEKILE KNEW SHE WOULD DIE – MOURNERS

MBABANE – Mourners at the funeral of Funekile Mdluli have detailed how the deceased acted as if she knew she would die on the day she was found burnt in her car.



“It was like she knew that she was going to die and wanted us to look at her for the last time.”

These were the words of the women who last saw Funekile during the Saturday service before she was found stabbed and burnt in her vehicle at Nkhaba.

Unlike in past services where Funekile would often mingle with other congregants, on the day she died, she is said to have sat all by herself.



Most of the women who were given a chance to talk about the deceased narrated how she sat in the front row on her own at United Pentecostal Church in Ezulwini where her husband Themba Masimula administered a sermon.

“We have lost a great child in Funekile who was willing to learn the ways of the church. The last picture of her sitting in church on the Saturday will never leave my mind. It was like she was saying ‘look at me for the last time’ with her beautiful smile,” one Make Dlamini said.



Make Nxumalo, on the other hand, emphasised that His Majesty King Mswati III had said all women should get together to pray and they did not listen to him to find out what he meant and now it was too late.

“On the day that man, I will not call a pastor, preached, I did not hear anything he was saying as the devil kept on making me sleepy. I cannot remember one word he said when he preached. It does not matter if a person is carrying a Bible and vowing by it, we must also see the life of the person carrying that Bible. We have reacted late as women about the whole issue of women being killed in the country,” said one make Nkambule.



It should be noted that Themba Masimula is currently a suspect in the murder case of his wife. He has not been convicted of any crime as yet.

Nkambule stated that she had been informed by Grace Mdluli when she first arrived at the home to offer her condolences that this was not about her (Grace), her late daughter or the family but it was about God’s work.

It was a sad moment when one of the pastors, Mlondi Mkhonta, asked for the forgiveness of God as he highlighted that innocent blood had been spilled.



Just after he had mentioned the word ‘blood’ there was a reaction from the mourners, some who nodded in agreement to what he was saying while others made heavy sighs. “Lord forgive us for we have spilled innocent blood,” said the pastor emotionally.