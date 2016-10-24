CAR ON INTERPOL LIST NABBED AT MATSAMO

PIGG’S PEAK – Dagga traffickers wishing to make Matsamo border an easy access point will have to think twice.



Two people said to be Swazis have been busted for trying to cross through with dagga hidden in a Mazda BT50 bakkie with South African registration.

Police officers were shocked to discover 61 blocks hidden inside makeshift compartments of the vehicle, resulting in the arrest of the duo.

Viewed from outside, the bakkie appeared ordinary like any other high-powered vehicle but swift-acting police officers looked deeper.



It is believed the vehicle was one of many operating under a sophisticated syndicate of transporting the most sought after ‘Swazi Gold’ to Namibia and other places, according to Interpol’s watch list.

The vehicle had been listed on Interpol as being involved in the syndidate. The owners are still unknown and the names of the two suspects will not be published until they make an appearance in court.



Traffickers have found easy access through neighbouring South Africa and Botswana, driving as far as Namibia where the dagga is also in demand.

The vehicle is said to have been tracked to Swaziland before police were informed.



The alleged dealers are said to have visited one of the areas that supplies the dagga, which was wrapped before being concealed in the bakkie’s compartments.

Assistant Superintendant Phindile Vilakati, Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer, confirmed the arrest. She said the two men will appear before the Pigg’s Peak Magistrates Court today.