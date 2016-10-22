SCHOLARSHIPS SEX PERVERT

MBABANE – If your government scholarship application has been rejected, Mr Mndzebele will grant you one only if you send him your nude pictures and spend a night at his place.



This assurance is carried in a Whatsapp conversation between one Mr Mndzebele and an aspiring student.

The two were chatting over a ‘plan B’ after the former Central High School pupil, *Rosina was informed that her application for scholarship was unsuccessful, a message that was conveyed to her when she appeared before the scholarship board at the William Pitcher College four weeks ago.



“On the same day that I had done the interview, I got several buzzes on my cellphone and I also got a Whatsapp greeting, which I ignored and ended up blocking the user,” Rosina said in an interview.

She said the following week the person who was still unknown to her gave her a call and asked that they chat on Whatsapp, to which she agreed.

She was the first to greet him this time after unblocking him and that was the beginning of what she termed a horrible conversation over the next two days.



She asked him who he was and what he wanted to say.

“I’m Mr Mndzebele. I want to know you more. I took you number from the application,” he wrote.

Since Rosina was confused, she wanted to know which application and Mndzebele explained that he was present at the William Pitcher College when she and others were appearing for interviews.

He even said he saw her at William Pitcher and tried to talk to her but she ignored him.



He asked her if she had another way of raising money to pay for her tuition now that she had not been granted scholarship and she said no.

Rosina viewed his profile picture and asked if it was him there. when he responded to the affirmative she said she could not remember him from William Pitcher.

Despite that the man offered to help her and make sure that she gets registered the following day, which was also the deadline for registration, Rosina asked how he could possibly help her, he said: “There are some people who deliberately abandon the opportunity I am offering you. Let’s make a plan.”



He told her that he would simply make a call and then send a letter of scholarship approval to Limkokwing on condition that she would allow him to pick her up from her home on the Thursday at 9pm.

“Somele kuthi mina nawe sibonane. Phuma ngo 5 emsebenzini. Sebenzela eMbabane ngeke ngithande uze la. Kithi kuse Shluthe kodwa ngila Zulwini.”

The plan took a nosedive as Rosina made an excuse saying she could not leave home at night because her family was strict.



Mndzebele was disappointed as he stated in his next message that he thought he was talking to a matured person yet she was being childish.

He asked her if she was serious about going to university to which Rosina responded to the affirmative.



Rosina was left with no option but to agree that Mndzebele fetch her by saying: “Sorry you can come and fetch me. But I am in Siteki right now.”

Mndzebele wanted to fetch her from there, but Rosina explained that she was going to return to Matsapha where she stays and that he could pick her then.

As part of the planning, Mndzebele informed Rosina that he would personally accompany her to class the following morning, “Zokumikisa e.... mina ekuseni kusasa.”



This essentially meant that Rosina would have slept over at Mndzebele’s place, but since she could not assume, she decided to ask, “Okay, will I sleep over at your place?”

He confirmed and then requested her to send him her picture, saying this would be a sign of commitment on Rosina’s part and it would make him start working on the scholarship approval letter. He insisted that it should be one taken in the bathroom.

“No. Yooo I can’t sorry,” responded Rosina.



Mndzebele stated his mind clearly saying if Rosina did not have trust in him, he saw no reason why he should have trust in her either.

Probably out of shock, Rosina asked the man if he goes to church and he suggested that they dropped the deal, saying that after all, there was someone else who was eagerly waiting for his assistance.

Seeing that her opportunity to go to college was slipping away, Rosina made an excuse that she did not have a picture taken from the bathroom and Mndzebele said not necessarily in the bathroom but as long as she was naked.



He went on to say he was risking his job by doing an intake that had already been made just for her but she was failing to do him a simple favour.

He stated that this was a clear sign that Rosina would not come to him in the evening as planned.



He even assured her he would delete the picture after looking at it and said she can even crop out her face from it and send only the body.

Rosina pleased him by agreeing and made an undertaking that once he received the picture he would definitely send the letter.

“Wasenda lawo ma picture nami ngenza njalo ngithumela kule shayina.”



What followed was a blank image from Rosina, something that angered Mndzebele, but had him calming down after Rosina said it was probably a network issue.

She asked him if he was married and he said no, but said it was in the pipeline before December as he already had two daughters.



When Rosina confronted him about his Whatsapp status which read ‘Mr and Mrs”, he said he did that deliberately to avoid being bothered by girls who keep calling him.

As time went by and still there was no nude picture from Rosina, Mndzebele realised that he was being made a fool and then he told Rosina that he had a chat previously with another aspiring student who managed to send him her nude picture without hesitating when he asked for it.



He forwarded a picture of a completely naked young girl who was relaxing on a sofa with a towel and a roll of tissue paper next to her.

The girl had pinned a pair of sunshades over her forehead.



Mndzebele wrote, “Uzobe unaye nje lo kusasa. Kwenzekeni ke kuye coz zocima le pic yakhe but she showed commitment nje uyinikele”, which translates to “You will be with her in class tomorrow. She showed commitment and gave herself in.”

Rosina demanded to know why Mndzebele was sending her the girl’s nude picture and he said he was just showing her that some people out there were very serious about getting scholarship to go to college.

The three-day conversation between the two ended abruptly when Rosina told Mndzebele about her intention to call the scholarship department to confirm if he worked there.