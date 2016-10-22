PROPHET DONATES E1.4M TO PHILANI MASWATI

MATSAPHA – Philani Maswati yesterday received E1.4 million, the highest donation ever to be made by a church at once.



The money came from Zimbabwe’s Prophet Walter Magaya’s church, the Prophetic Healing Deliverance Ministries (PHD).

A team of worshippers led by Magaya’s wife Tendai presented the money to Philani Maswati at the Summerfield Botanical Gardens yesterday, saying the donation was a result of a vision from God about Swaziland.

Magaya’s wife said: “We we would like to thank Their Majesties and the entire Swazi nation for welcoming us here. We are here to express the love of the prophet and we are making this donation because God spoke to us about Swaziland.”

Philani Chairperson Lutfo Dlamini said this was the largest donation and making it even more special was that it was coming from a church based outside of Swaziland.



He said he hoped local churches would emulate the PHD to make Philani Maswati’s mission possible.

“We hope all those who call themselves prophets will come out and help us make a difference in the lives of the elderly people of Swaziland,” Dlamini said. The PHD ministries team will be holding church services over the weekend at the Lobamba Lomdzala constituency where food and clothing will also be handed out to the needy.



Dlamini said the charity organisation appreciated the fact that the people will not only be nourished with material things, but also with the Word of God.

Giving a brief history of the church, Dlamini said it originated from Zimbabwe but hadspread to other parts of southern Africa, including South Africa and Botswana.



“I am told it has over one million members and I would like to invite the PHD to host its annual conventions here in Swaziland so that it brings along its one million followers into the country,” the chairperson said.

He said all these would not be ordinary visitors but would be His Majesty the King’s guests.

Dlamini said Philani Maswati was now expanding its focus to providing the elderly with coffins.



He said it had transpired that the old people were not in need only when they were still alive but also in death.

“We are now buying them coffins so that they have a dignified send off just like everybody else.

He noted with concern that the youth tend to ignore their responsibility to take care of their aged relatives while they enjoy good living in the cities.