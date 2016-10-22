SUICIDE COUPLE’S LAST WORDS

MASHOBENI SOUTH – The double suicide of ‘star-crossed lovers’ as William Shakespeare describes Romeo and Juliet, was a love so strong that neither of the two could survive without the other.



According to relatives of the couple, both Siboniso Mathobela and Makabongwe Nhlabatsi, even though they died about two days apart, their last words were more or less the same.

Siboniso, after a tiff with Makabongwe, is said to have returned home looking like a different person and seemed to be very troubled.



The only words’ he is said to have spoken was that he ‘couldn’t live without Makabongwe’, whom it is said had asked that they take a break from one another.

He went to drink weevil tablets. Two days later, Makabongwe told her sister Khosi Nhlabatsi that she couldn’t live without Siboniso immediately after learning of his death after taking weevil tablets.

Prior to both suicide incidents both lovers had introduced each other to their families and their love was accepted.



Khosi said earlier on, Makabongwe had informed her that she was three months pregnant and as far as she had been informed, Sibonsiso was aware of this fact and did not dispute paternity.

She shared that two had been in a love for about two years even though Siboniso had been regular visitor to their homestead way before they started dating. This was why he was referred to as ‘sibali’.

She said they had vowed to be together forever but she did not think it meant taking their young lives.



Siboniso was 23 while Makabongwe was 16.

“They had so many plans for the future, included building their own house. In fact, they had already started building a house at Siboniso’s parental home at Makhonza.

Siboniso was laid to rest last week Sunday during a funeral, which was attended by the Nhlabatsi family. Makabongwe’s funeral is expected to be held tomorrow at Mlahane, Mashobeni South.



Siboniso’s grandmother, Jessie Ngozo, relating what happened on the day he (Siboniso) took his own life, said she wasn’t home on the day and was called by one of her neighbours. Ngozo said Siboniso was spotted by his sisters when he returned home that he wasn’t his normal self as he didn’t greet anyone but went straight to his room.



“Out of concern as to why he was behaving in a strange manner, the sisters went to his room only to find it locked from the inside. They heard him groaning in pain and decided to peep through the window,” she narrated. She said they saw him throwing up while writhing in pain and decided to jump in through a window, which hadn’t been closed properly.