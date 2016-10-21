GIRL (5) RAPED, POISONED, DIES

MABOVINI – An elderly man is being questioned by the police following the death of his step-granddaughter, who was allegedly raped, beaten and later poisoned.



The minor was aged five and lived with her grandmother and step-grandfather.

The elderly man has been taken by the police to give clarity on the matter.



The incident allegedly took place last Friday at Mabovini, an area which is about five kilometres away from Mankayane.

The family lives in one homestead but the elderly couple sleep in separate houses within the premises.

The minor often slept with the grandmother.



A source, who is also a neighbour of the family, but asked to remain anonymous, said as usual last Friday, the grandmother of the child left for work in the morning, leaving her husband with her granddaughter.

At around 10am, the grandfather was allegedly seen getting into his house with the grandchild and after a while, the five-year-old girl went outside. The door was locked and windows were closed after she had come out.

“The little girl went to sit behind her step-grandfather’s house but after some time, she went to knock at the door but no one opened,” the source said.



The grandmother is said to have came back to give food to her granddaughter at around noon and without suspecting anything, she returned to her workplace which is about a kilometre away from home.

The neighbour said the grandmother came back from work at around 5pm and left her stuff in her house before proceeding to the kitchen where she made the shocking discovery of her dead granddaughter.

“She came out of the kitchen running and shouting at the top of her voice saying; ‘Inyandzalelyo’. She ran straight to her husband’s house and knocked hard on the door. The husband came out wearing only his underwear and they went to the kitchen.

“When he saw the corpse on the floor, the elderly man seemed equally shocked,” the source said.



The police were called to the scene and after inspecting the body and registering statements with the relevant people, they took the girl’s body to Mankayane Government Hospital where they asked the doctor to run all possible tests because they had suspicions that something wrong could have been done to the little girl.