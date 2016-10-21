30 000 HUNGRY SWAZIS TO SHARE E23.1 MILLION

MBABANE – As the El Nino-induced drought continues to wreak havoc in the country, 30 000 people will be smiling all the way to the bank to share a E23.1 million pie.



This is money that is generously being offered by World Vision and the World Food Programme (WFP) to approximately 6 000 homesteads in drought-affected areas under the Lubombo and Hhohho regions.

The 30 000 people from the various areas have been identified by their respective imiphakatsi.



The cash transfers are aimed at meeting their basic needs and will commence this week, until March 31, 2017. Each person will be receiving E110 per month. This means that if the household has seven family members, for instance, the home will receive E770.



According to World Vision’s Communications Manager Thabile Maripe, when identifying, registering and verifying the beneficiaries, priority was given to vulnerable elderly-headed households, vulnerable households with people with disability, or on ART, child-headed households and vulnerable households directly or indirectly affected by the drought.

Priority was also given to vulnerable households classified as extremely poor and vulnerable households with severely impacted livelihood.



“The overall objective of the programme is to save lives and protect the livelihoods of the drought-affected population,” Maripe said.

In explaining the cash transfers model, Maripe said where markets are functional, the model seeks to empower beneficiaries, as well as stimulate existing markets in those areas, rather than provide aid in kind.



“The anticipated outcomes include improved economic access to diversified food choices that meet basic food and nutritional requirements, increased household food consumption by reducing disposal of productive assets and improved market functionality within the drought-affected population, she said.

















.