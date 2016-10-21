VICIOUS DOGS SAVE E1.7M FROM ROBBERS

MANZINI – Evidence collected by the police has revealed how suspects in the daring E320 000 Hhelehhele robbery unknowingly ‘abandoned’ a safe with E1.7 million inside.

Instead, they allegedly made away with the safe that was carrying E320 000.



Both safes were kept at the candle-making factory, styled Taga Investment.

This is evidence gathered by the Manzini police and kept in their records at the police station and with the prosecution. The first stage of the trial was before Pigg’s Peak Principal Magistrate Joe Gumedze.

Yesterday, the E320 000 robbery trial kicked off with about 10 attorneys, including Advocate Mduduzi Mabila, Manqoba Ndlangamandla, Sifiso Jele, Gcina Mhlanga and Simo Simelane, among others, representing the different suspects.

One of the suspects, Mzwandile Mketse Mazibuko (35) of Hhelehhele, had all his charges withdrawn and made an accomplice witness in the robbery case. Complainants, local candle-making the owner of the company, Thomas Albrecht and his wife Alexandra, were also present to lead evidence during the first day of trial. Only one out of the 11 suspects was admitted to bail at the High Court and that is Lungani Collen Shongwe (26) of Ngculwini, who was previously handed over to the police by his father, who brought him riding in a Harley Davidson motorbike.



Mazibuko, who stood in the witness box before leading evidence, told the court that he only knew Shongwe before they all planned to rob the candle-making factory on the night. He revealed that on the day of the robbery, he received a phone call from Shongwe while at his place at Hhelehhele, who ordered him to come to his place at Ngculwini.



“I proceeded to the place and upon arrival, I found all the other suspects. Later, two vehicles which were South African-registered; a white MW and a Corsa van, arrived after I had driven in. We all discussed the planned robbery at Taga Investments and on the night, 10 people jumped into my car, a VW Golf and the Corsa and we all headed to the place,” Mazibuko alleged.



He added that upon arrival at Taga Investments, he dropped off the suspects at a distance together with one Mayoyo Mahlalela, who had been driving the Corsa and who is still wanted by the police over the robbery.

Mazibuko said he then drove off with Mahlalela and they both parked the cars at his homestead, which is also nearby. He added that when he returned to the place, he was given a cellphone by one of the accused persons.

This was after he had been ordered to stand at a distance and look out for people while the other suspects were inside.