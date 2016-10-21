CHRISTOPHER GAMEDZE TAKES LIFE AS MINISTER IN HIS STRIDE

MBABANE – Christopher Gamedze seemed to be enjoying the high profile treatment of cabinet ministers in the country.



The newly-appointed Minister of Tourism and Environmental Affairs was escorted around by a police officer as he was going about his duties during the Hhohho Regional Waste Indaba at Mbabane Alliance Church yesterday.

This was the minister’s very first assignment in office. Minister Gamedze gave a keynote address during the Waste Indaba. In his company were Mbabane West and Ndzingeni MPs Johane Shongwe and Jeremiah Ndwandwe respectively, who are members of the Ministry of Agriculture Portfolio Committee.



Minister Gamedze seemed relaxed and would be seen engaging with MP Shongwe who sat next to him.

The minister, who officially launched the Waste Indaba, is working hard on the tightening of screws in waste management in the country, as he said his ministry was working on stiff fines for littering.

He said, as a country, we needed to realise that generation of waste was a cost encompassed by the collection, transportation and management of dumpsite costs.

“The waste comes in different categories, including chemical, electronic, radioactive, solid and liquid waste.”



According to the minister, the ministry was looking for solutions on waste management and wanted answers from the public.

Minister Gamadze said predominant waste in the country was litter and most of the time they were concerned about plastic bags.

He said it was high time that the country made efforts to at least recycle about 80 per cent of the waste generated, if we are to stimulate viable economic activities.



“We have to overcome the challenge the country has with management of waste if we are to address the problems on generated waste by turning it into opportunities for communities to create jobs in the reuse and recycle industries,” the minister said. According to the minister, poor waste management was a threat to the country’s tourism sector, including water resources, naturally beautiful scenery and ecosystems. In addition, the minister said waste was one of the country’s major sources of greenhouse gases responsible for global warming, which results in climate change. As a nation, Minister Gamedze said we could overcome the ever growing challenges of waste management.





