SECOND MAGUDVULELA’S UMPHAKATSI BURNT

PIGG’S PEAK – Barely seven months after one of Prince Magudvulela’s imiphakatsi at Ludzibini was burnt, another at Ntfonjeni has been gutted by a fire.



For now, it’s unclear what could have started the fire, with some quarters speculating that the place could have been petrol-bombed, judging from the extent of the damage.

However, those close to the prince, who is the chief of the area, said the cause of the fire remains unknown to them.



The motive behind the blazing of the chief’s place also remains a mystery as allegations from sources could not be proven at the time this report was compiled last night.

The fire was intense such that in one of the houses, a wall even cracked.

In March 2016, a house at Ludzibini umphakatsi, near Buhleni, was also set alight.



The swift action of the police resulted in the arrest of a suspect, who was charged under the Terrorism Act. The suspect was also charged with several counts of attempted murder.

At the time, Prince Magudvulela warned residents that such incidents were very serious as one could be charged with terrorism.



The latest fire incident took place about three days ago, leaving damage amounting to thousands of Emalangeni. The fire is said to have affected two huts and one main house, referred to as ‘indlunkhulu’.

Unlike the first incident, the latest one involves the actual residence of the chief. However, this is not to say the two incidents are linked as investigations are still ongoing.

Residents are also said to have been left equally baffled by the fire as the incident unfolded very quickly, leaving a trail of damages.



Prince Magudvulela, who is also an appointed Member of Parliament (MP), could not be reached for comment but the Indvuna, Mtsandzi Kunene, spoke on his behalf.

Kunene confirmed the incident when reached for comment, adding that he was still shocked at the extent of the damage.

“This is a very serious matter as the fire caused a lot of damage. Kushe indlunkhulu,” said Kunene.

The indvuna said what made the incident even more serious was that umphakatsi represents the country’s authorities.