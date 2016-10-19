COUPLE IN DOUBLE SUICIDE

The teenage girl Makabongwe Nhlabatsi, who commited suicide after discovering that her ex-boyfriend had also killed himself.

MASHOBENI SOUTH – Two families are grieving following the heartbreaking end to a romance between two lovers, who took their own lives in separate but related events.



Apparently, the couple had a misunderstanding, which they failed to solve in time. It is believed that a discovery that the man had impregnated another woman might have led to the pair’s troubles but close relatives said the teenage girl had long known about her boyfriend’s relationship with the other woman.

“It must have been something else, she had long known about her man’s baby,” clarified a relative.



The double tragedy struck the two communities of Mashobeni South and Makhonza on Tuesday last week.

First it was the 23-year-old man who allegedly put a stop to his life, after which his teenage girlfriend decided to ingest the deadly grain weevil tablet.



According to reports, the two lovers had quarrelled about a week before the double suicide. It is said the girl had asked the man to excuse her after they experienced what was described as unsolved differences.

Then after failing to come to terms with the break-up, the man is reported to have committed suicide, apparently by drinking what was thought to have been a solution containing crushed weevil tablets.



Thereafter, the heartbroken 16-year-old Makabongwe Nhlabatsi heard about the shocking suicide, resulting in herself ingesting the same poisonous substance, which led to her death.

The teenager, who was waiting to resume her studies in the next school calendar year following a lull this year, which was caused by financial challenges she faced while schooling in neighbouring South Africa, apparently ingested the toxic solution before rushing to one of her elder sisters to inform her she had decided to end her life too.



Her sister had a tough time trying to comprehend what the girl had to explain because she was already vomiting when she arrived at her place.

A foul odour comparable to the one emitted by the deadly fumigant was also detected on the girl’s arrival at her sister’s place.

An anxious elder sister made efforts to convey the teenager to hospital, where she eventually died while receiving treatment.



The girl’s elder brother also confirmed his younger sister’s death during an interview yesterday.

