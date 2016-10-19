GOVT FAILS TO PROVE ‘GHOST EMPLOYEES’

MBABANE – Government has failed to prove existence of ‘ghost employees’ within its payroll and, as such, all civil servants will be paid this month.



The over 40 000 civil servants can now heave a sigh of relief as government will be paying every single one of them this month end.

In fact, the payroll run undertaken each month has already been done for October.



This is amid fears that government would not process salaries for civil servants who failed to submit their credentials before October 4.

This is after civil servants had been granted numerous extensions, where government was requesting that the employees should submit their credentials in order to have their employment verified.



Although the exercise began two years ago, some civil servants were seen rushing on the last day of the exercise to beat the deadline.

Principal Secretary in the Ministry of Public Service Evart Madlopha confirmed that all civil servants would be paid this month.

“We have completed our payroll run and based on the responses we received during the skills and Payroll Audit exercise, all those within the system will be paid this month,” Madlopha said.



When probed whether this meant that there were no ‘ghosts employees’ within government, Madlopha said he could not say that with authority.

“What I know is that we received information from all government employees, it is on this premise that we will pay all those who are on the payroll.”



He said most civil servants submitted their credentials and even those who responded late, and had to be delivered in trucks, eventually submitted their documents. He said it must be noted that the reason the exercise was embarked on was to verify all government employees.