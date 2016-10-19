UNISWA’S MBABANE CAMPUS CLOSED

MBABANE – UNISWA’s Mbabane Campus has been closed indefinitely.

UNISWA is an acronym for the University of Swaziland.



This follows a class boycott and protests by the university students

UNISWA regulations stipulate that if students boycott classes for 48 hours in protest and the administration figure that they could damage property, it reserve the right to direct them to vacate the premises of the institution at a stipulated period.



Yesterday, there was chaos at the Mbabane Campus after students continued boycotting classes and toyi -toying in protest at the university’s gate. Police were called to monitor the situation and were found assembled at the institution’s gate.

Members of the Operational Support Service Unit (OSSU), who usually manage violence that occurs during such students’ boycott dominated the police force’s presence.



The OSSU’s massive vehicles were parked and some patrolled at a close perimeter to the campus.

However, they had not much to do except monitor the demonstration as the students were not involved in any violent activities.

In the midst of the chaos, the campus management served the students with letters informing them that they had to immediately leave the institution until further notice.



All students gathered their belongings and headed to their respective homesteads after they had been served with the letters. Some students, who were interviewed during the protest yesterday at the Mbabane Campus, said they wanted their personal and project allowances.

“Some of us are presenting our projects on Friday and how are we supposed to do so if we do not have allowances allocated for that exercise?” enquired a student.