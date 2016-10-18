BREAK-IN AT DPM’S OFFICE

MBABANE – Security measures were put to the test on Saturday night following a break-in at the Deputy Prime Minister’s Office.



The intention of the break-in was solely to steal money kept in a safe belonging to various women and guardians who receive child support money through the Social Welfare Department within the DPM’s Office.

However, it was a robbery that reaped no benefits for the robbers as they failed to break through the safe carrying many envelopes of various amounts of money and other government property.

It is suspected that the robbers were disturbed in their mission to get the money that was in the safe.



Also, suspicions are that the safe was too heavy for the robbers to carry. As a result, they left it next to one of the doors within the DPMs offices.

Employees found the safe next to the door on Sunday morning and called the police.



The robbery took place at the Social Welfare Accounts Office after after the robbers broke one of the doors leading to the office.

Suspicions are high that this was an inside job or involved someone who knew that there was a safe in the office. The child support money is normally kept for mothers and guardians who do not have bank accounts to deposit the funds.

“People come here to ask for help for the welfare of their children; who are not treated right by their fathers. Sometimes the grandparents report their own children for not paying child support. After the parties are brought together, we reach common ground that if they fail to deposit the money into a bank account or Mobile Money they must deliver it to our offices.

There is something fishy about this failed robbery,” said an employee at the DPM’s Office who, however, asked not to be mentioned.

Police are still conducting their investigations on the failed robbery as it was reported as a criminal matter.

Acting Chief Police Information and Communications Officer Assistant Superintendent Phindile Vilakati confirmed the attempted robbery.



She further confirmed that it was reported to them that there was money in the safe but they were not informed how much was kept inside.

Vilakati mentioned that on the Saturday when the incident occurred, the DPM’s Office was busy with staff members who had other assignments they were attending to until late in the evening.

As a result, many people were moving in and out of the building.