QETHUKA FORMALLY NAMED AS ACTING CHIEF OF ESIGOMBENI

MANZINI – Despite the chaotic meeting on Sunday morning, Qethuka Sigombeni Dlamini was formally introduced to the Manzini Regional Administrator, Prince Gcokoma yesterday as Esigombeni acting Chief.



Qethuka was in the company of his family, Indvuna Madzinane and his brothers, including Vela Dlamini, who was implicated in the alleged confiscation of clothing belonging to the late chief’s wife, which she had been wearing when she died.

The media was not allowed into the meeting when Qethuka was introduced at the RA offices.



However, journalists were called two hours later and briefly informed that the acting chief had been already introduced to the RA.

“The meeting went well. I would have to take the introduction of the acting chief and forward it to the relevant authorities, my superiors. It is not the first time the Indvuna had been mandated to introduce the chief and also his responsibilities. Grievances were also presented and heard during the meeting and the date in which the rightful acting chief was chosen was marked as October 9, 2016,” Prince Gcokoma said.



He further stated that he would not like to comment further on the matter which is still pending in court.

On Sunday, acting Ludzidzini Governor, Velabo TV Mtethwa, who relayed a message from the King regarding the ongoing chieftaincy dispute during the meeting, was allegedly threatened with assault by some residents of the area, in the presence of police officers, some of whom were armed.



Two of the residents were immediately apprehended by the police and detained at the Manzini Police Station. They were later charged with common assault and appeared before Magistrate Mthokozisi Dlamini’s chambers on the day.

The suspects, Khuzwayo and Sibusiso Dlamini were each admitted to E2 000 bail by the court, pending their next appearance at Matsapha Circuit Court this week.