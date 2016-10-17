BITTER ACCUSATIONS AGAINST QETHUKA

The King’s praise singer, Qethuka Sigombeni Dlamini.

MBABANE – The King’s praise singer, Qethuka Sigombeni Dlamini is being accused by some senior members of the Dlamini clan at Esigombeni of having a hand in the death of the area’s Chief Lomgeletjane and his wife.



This has resulted in the chief’s aunt, Maphiwase Dlamini, filing an urgent application in the High Court where she is, among other things, seeking an order stopping the elders of the clan from appointing Qethuka as an acting chief of the area.

She alleged that some time back Qethuka came with a traditional healer to the chief’s kraal to perform rituals. According to Maphiwase, a week after the rituals were performed, the chief’s wife passed away.



“A day after the death of the chief’s wife, Vela Dlamini, who is a brother to Qethuka, came to the chief’s kraal to request clothes which the chief’s wife was wearing when she died. The clothes were given to Vela,” alleged Maphiwase. Some of the clothes belonging to the chief’s wife, which were allegedly taken on the instruction of Qethuka, include a night dress.

The applicant (Maphiwase) alleged that what followed was that Chief Lomgeletjane then died six months later.



According to the chief’s sister, members of the clan started accusing Qethuka of having had a hand in the death of the chief and his wife. These are allegations contained in an affidavit whose veracity is still to be tested in court and the respondents are yet to file their papers.

Some of the respondents in this matter are acting Ludzidzini Governor Velabo Mtetwa, National Commissioner of Police and Manzini Regional Administrator.



According to Maphiwase, the current obtaining situation at Esigombeni Umphakatsi was that, there was serious bad blood among the Dlamini clan that was responsible for the appointment of a chief and acting chief.

The urgent application to stop the appointment of the acting chief was filed by Maphiwase’s lawyer Sipho Gumedze yesterday.



Giving a brief background of the matter, Maphiwase stated that on September 10, 2016 there was a meeting of the clan to appoint an acting chief of Esigombeni Umphakatsi.

She pointed out that during the meeting, some of the family members asked Qethuka to tell them what he did with the clothes belonging to Chief Lomngeletjane’s wife. He was also allegedly asked to tell the family the purpose of the ritual that was performed at the chief’s kraal.



“Qethuka was incensed by the questions and he decided to abandon the meeting. The meeting went ahead in his absence,” alleged Maphiwase.

She continued to state that on September 12, 2016, they went to the regional administrator’s (RA) office to inform him about the outcome of the meeting.



“At the RA’s offices we were informed by the RA that Qethuka had been to the office and had informed the RA that we had not been able to agree on a person to be appointed an acting chief. We informed the RA that we had agreed on the person to be appointed an acting chief and the person who will be a senior prince,” contended Maphiwase.