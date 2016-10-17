SEXUAL HARASSMENT PROBE AT MKHIWA PRIVATE CLINIC

MANZINI – Mkhiwa Private Clinic employees have alleged that they are subjected to a hostile work environment of sexual harassment, allegedly by one senior member of staff.



As a result, the clinic’s management has launched a serious probe into the matter and the implicated officer has been called to answer to the allegations through a disciplinary hearing.

About five employees, some of whom have subsequently resigned from the health institution, called this publication to give varying accounts of the alleged sexual harassment, alleging that when the incidents occurred, they reported them to one of their superiors with the hope that they would be remedied through the appropriate action.



However, very little was done about the case, until one of the directors decided to tackle it head-on, resulting in the implicated senior staff member being taken in for a disciplinary hearing.

The sexual harassment incidents, according to the employees include forceful kissing, spanking of the buttocks and fondling.



One of the employees, who is alleged to have been subjected to the sexual harassment, claimed that when the incidents were reported, they were ignored and no action was taken.

“Whenever we laid complaints about the incidents, where we detailed that we were touched on our private parts, kissed and fondled all over the body, we were threatened and this forced some of the affected employees to resign from the clinic.

“The harassment has been going on for about three years and we have had enough of it,” said one of the people who alleged she was harassed.



Another, a nurse who has since moved to another institution, admitted she was allegedly harassed while inside the hospital building.

She added that whenever the harassment incidents were reported to relevant authorities, they would be either ignored or they would be victimised by the suspect.

“He would always fondle me, spank my buttocks and further order me to enter in a certain shelter within the hospital premises which does not have surveillance cameras.



“He mentioned that he wanted to have sexual intercourse with me and grabbed me towards the shelter. This has been going on for quite some time now.

“We then decided to inform the main director of the hospital, who is seemingly dealing with the matter accordingly,” another employee said.



Giving a similar account was another junior staff member, who also preferred to speak on condition of anonymity, claiming the suspect tried to touch her and kiss her inside a lift and even tried touching her private parts.