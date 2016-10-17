FIRED GIDEON, SIPA CEO CLASHED OVER MAVUSO GRANDSTANDS SHELTER

MBABANE – At the height of their sour working relationship, former Minister Gideon Dlamini and SIPA CEO Phumele Dlamini once clashed over shelter at the grandstands of the Mavuso Trade Centre.



Gideon is the recently axed Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade. The clash happened during last year’s Swaziland International Trade Fair at Mavuso Trade Centre.

The Swaziland Investment Promotion Authority (SIPA) is the parastatal that deals with the hosting of the international event.

This publication has it in good authority that just a few days before the official opening of the trade fair by His Majesty King Mswati III, Minister Gideon Dlamini, as he was then, visited the Mavuso Trade Centre to monitor progress made in terms of preparations for the trade fair.



He toured the entire venue until he was told by SIPA officials, including the Chief Executive Officer (CEO), that the official opening would be held at the soccer field.

Dlamini reluctantly agreed to this proposal but expressed concern that there was no shelter at the grandstands facing the main stand.

The minister’s concern was that members of the public would be affected by the heat as they would be facing the sun directly when the King delivered his speech.



However, the CEO assured the minister that shelter would be provided at the grandstands before the official opening. Two days before the main day, the minister again toured Mavuso and he found that there was still no shelter at the stands.

Again, he was assured that shelter would be provided. A day before the official opening, Gideon made a final inspection of the venue and discovered that there was still no shelter at the grandstands.

He was told that a contractor had been identified and would work the whole night putting on the shelter.



The former minister left the venue at around midnight, having been assured that the shelter would be fixed by dawn.

When dignitaries and members of the public arrived at the venue the following day, for the big event graced by His Majesty King Mswati III, there was no shelter at the grandstands.

The minister’s fears were confirmed. Due to the scorching heat, one by one, members of the public left the grandstands. By the time His Majesty delivered his address, the stadium was half empty.



According to sources, the former minister was furious, especially because he was also the master of ceremonies at the event.