WOMAN DISCOVERS HUBBY HAS ANOTHER WIFE AFTER 25 YEARS

MANZINI – For 25-years, Mavis Gezephi Dlamini believed she was the only and lawful wife to her husband until a discovery in the Births, Marriages and Deaths (BMD) system proved her wrong.



Dlamini was shocked to learn that her marriage to Charles Gambu Dlamini was not registered, instead, the system showed that Charles was married to Albertina Ntombifuthi Sifundza in 2003.

Mavis and Charles have four adult children produced from their marriage.



Mavis now wants her husband’s alleged second marriage to Sifundza declared null and void.

Mavis alleged that she married Charles, who is a teacher, through civil rights



Narrating how she made the shocking discovery, Mavis submitted that in 2013, she approached the offices of the BMD in Siphofaneni to have her national identity number included in her marriage certificate. According to Mavis, the one (certificate) that she had was done before the computerised system currently being used by the government.



“To my surprise and shock, I discovered that the registrar of BMD’s did not have a record of my marriage with the first respondent (Charles) in the new computerised system, in fact, the records of the third respondent (BMD’s) indicated that the first respondent (Charles) is married to the second respondent (Sifundza) in accordance with Swazi Law and Custom, under certificate number 7379,” said Mavis.



Mavis said she made countless efforts with officials of the BMD’s to correct the irregularity in their system but her efforts fell on deaf ears which resulted in her approaching the court.

She further submitted that she was unaware of the purported marriage until she was told by an official of the BMDs. She claimed that she was kept in the dark by her husband whose alleged second marriage took place at Mbelebeleni, her husband’s parental homestead and not Ngculwini where she resided.



“Moreover, I do not condone the second marriage entered into by the first respondent (Charles). Furthermore, I wish to submit that I am the lawful wife of the first respondent and the second marriage entered into by him and Sifundza in 2003 is null and void as I was already married to the first respondent in 1991.



“I am advised that due to the illegality of respondent’s marriage, same cannot be sustained under the marriage laws of the country, as the first respondent (Charles) is deeply submerged in the criminal offence of bigamy and cannot purport to establish valid act through this marriage,” Mavis further submitted.