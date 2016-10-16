GOVERNMENT IN GRAB- A-BMW DRIVE

MLIBA – Government has taken back the BMW X5 sport utility vehicle that had been allocated to fired Minister Gideon Dlamini.



The former Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade was relieved of his ministerial duties last Friday. Reasons for this decision were not advanced. The German-made car, worth about E800 000, was confiscated from him on Monday, just two days after he was fired.



He is presently using his personal car, a GWM double-cab bakkie he bought before he was appointed.

He had clocked over 100 000 kilometres on the odometer of the BMW X5 while being chauffeured around.



Patrick Magobetane Mamba, who has also been relieved of his duties as Minister of Public Service, still has his BMW X5 in his possession.

Government will buy new vehicles for the two men who replaced Dlamini and Mamba. These are Owen Nxumalo and Christopher Gamedze.



Apart from the vehicle, government has also recalled a laptop, which was bought by the state for Dlamini to use while he executed his ministerial duties. He said he surrendered some of this property to government as per the instruction of Prime Minister Sibusiso Dlamini.



Dlamini received the letter, which also dismissed him from office, on Friday, the day the PM announced that he had been removed from office.

There are more benefits that Dlamini has lost due to the decision of the state to fire him, from the ministerial position in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry about two weeks ago.

He also stands to lose his gratuity, which amounts to over E700 000 which was to be paid to him when he retires.



The Times SUNDAY visited Dlamini at his home in Mliba on Thursday. He was found at home tending to his orchard and looking quite relaxed. He said it was unfortunate that he had lost his job as a minister.

Dlamini said he was more disappointed that he was fired due to what he believed were rumours based on unfounded allegations.



He said he would not fight his dismissal but had accepted it and was looking forward to work and serve his constituency, Mkhiweni full time and was looking forward to working in parliament as a back bencher.

The former minister said the loss of his ministerial job was not just a blow to his family, but the five people who were hired by government to work with him. These were his personal assistant, driver, gardener, cleaner and security officer. All these have since been rendered jobless.