ACC SHOULD BE WORRIED

MBABANE – The Anti Corruption Commission (ACC) has every reason to be worried.



It has been reliably gathered that the commission has over 500 cases under investigation and close to 40 before the courts.

All these cases are, in one way or another, affected by Chief Justice Bheki Maphalala’s pronouncement of an opinion on the constitutionality of the commission.



The pronouncement, which legal experts say is not exactly a judgment, also has a bearing on the cases of two judges who were arrested under the Prevention of Corruption Act, 2006 in Mpendulo Simelane and Industrial Court President Sifiso Nsibande.

Other high profile suspects who were arrested by the ACC include Lillian Zwane, former Deputy Commissioner of the ACC, Senator Sibusiso Shongwe, the former Justice and Constitutional Affairs Minister, former Principal Secretary (PS) Thembinkosi Mamba and Marwick Khumalo, the Lobamba Lomdzala Member of Parliament.



All these and others would soon be free.

Sabelo Masuku, a senior lawyer and acting Chairman of the Swaziland Commission on Human Rights and Public Administration, said the CJ’s pronouncement on issues of constitutionality of the ACC was not a ruling. It is what is referred to as an ‘obiter dictum,’ which means it is an opinion or a remark made by a judge which does not form or necessary part of the court’s decision.



According to the dictionary of legal terms, the phrase ‘obiter dicta’ is a Latin word which means “things said by the way.”

He said obiter dicta could be the passing of comments, opinions or examples provided by a judge.



Statements constituting ‘obiter dicta’ are, therefore, not binding but could be highly persuasive.

Masuku said even though the CJ expressed his views, any suspect was in a position to challenge the ACC, based on the opinion.

“A suspect could still use it to challenge the legality of the ACC when considered against certain sections of the country’s constitution.”



He said in such a case, a constitutional court (constituted a full bench) would have to be convened and deliberate on the issue because the CJ alone or any other judge sitting alone may not determine a constitutional issue.

The lawyer said the ACC should be very worried because if the constitutional court were to rule as per the observation of the CJ, the commission’s very existence could be compromised.

This was because it would mean it could function but not conduct its duties. “The commission may continue to use the Act to investigate and arrest suspects because there is no ruling in place that could prevent it from doing such,” he said.

The same opinion was also shared by another lawyer, who asked not to be identified.