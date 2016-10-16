KING IMPRESSED BY SIBAYA

His Majesty King Mswati III addressing the graduands and the attendees during the 36th UniSWA Graduation Ceremony held yesterday the Kwaluseni Campus. (pics: Sibusiso Zwane and Nondumiso Mtsetfwa)

KWALUSENI – His Majesty the King is happy with the positive contributions made by some students of the University Of Swaziland (UNISWA) during the recent People’s Parliament, known as Sibaya.



The King said he was happy to see the students heeding the call to Sibaya where the nation made submissions on nation building.

The People’s Parliament was held in August at the Ludzidzini Royal Residence cattle byre, the country’s traditional headquarters.



It is understood the recent People’s Parliament was one of the most vibrant national meetings ever convened by His Majesty the King.

“We are encouraged to have witnessed a number of university students heeding the call and making positive contributions towards the country’s development when the nation was summoned to Sibaya recently,” the King said in his written speech.

However, when he addressed the students, His Majesty spoke off the cuff.



The king urged the students who made submissions during the Sibaya forum to continue with this positive spirit and create a legacy in the organisations or communities where they would be working.

His Majesty spoke during the 36th Graduation Ceremony held yesterday at the Kwaluseni Campus of the University of Swaziland.



He said the country could only realise its vision if everyone put his or her hands on the deck and dedicate his life to the growth of the Kingdom.

During Sibaya some of the students complained about delays by government to transfer their allowances to the university.

On another note, His Majesty assured the university of guaranteed government support.



It is common knowledge that UNISWA, at times, struggles to pay salaries for staff and retain lecturers.

There is also a huge debate around the prioritisation of certain academic courses, resulting in some prospective students not getting government scholarships to study.

However, in the current financial year, government increased its subvention from E243 million to E323 million.



The King said there was a need to support the University of Swaziland because of its major role in improving the intellectual life of the nation.

The King’s declaration of support for UNISWA was received with applause from the audience.



Speaking during the 36th Graduation Ceremony yesterday, the King said there was a huge role expected to be played by UNISWA, particularly in the area of supporting initiatives to establish a SADC University of Innovation.

SADC stands for the Southern African Development Community (SADC). A total of 1 286 students graduated yesterday, getting certificates, diplomas and degrees.

His Majesty said the university had witnessed noticeable growth, which had expanded the facilities and academic programmes availed to students.



He said grants from friends of the Kingdom and donors from various sectors had provided the university with equipment that would improve the quality of teaching and learning.

He was grateful to the governments of Japan and Swaziland for the construction of several buildings at the Faculty of Agriculture and Consumer Sciences at Luyengo Campus.



The King also acknowledged donations by the Government of the Republic of China on Taiwan, DXN Malaysia, Swaziland Environmental Authority and the Swaziland Government.

His Majesty further said the country had taken significant strides towards tapping into the innovation and creativity of its citizens.

He noted that the University of Swaziland was part of the Swaziland Delegation to the Africa-India Summit, where it established collaborations and partnerships with reputable Indian universities and research institutes.

He was happy to note that the parties were already collaborating with Science and Technology Park initiatives.



His Majesty told the audience the potential that came with science parks in terms of revenue generation could not be overemphasised.

He urged UNISWA to play a leading role so that the country could reap the desired benefits from these facilities.

He advised the institution to explore the possibility of partnering with other institutions or private sector in developing incubators for students to start small business after completing their studies.



He said he had seen in other countries where graduates were brought together to start their own businesses in a faculty that was managed and monitored by the university. “This could go a long way in empowering our young people,” he said.

“We give the university administration the opportunity to explore this task for the benefit of the country. This can address the issue of unemployment in the country.”