NIGERIAN PROPHET TO VISIT PM

MBABANE – After all the talk and hype, Liberation City overseer Dr Chris Okafor has personally confirmed that he is coming to Swaziland next weekend.



In a video sent to the Times SUNDAY, the man known as the ‘Supreme Prophet’ said come rain or sunshine, he would be at the Old Trade Fair grounds from October 21 to 23, 2016 and the entrance will be free of charge at the stadium.

“Hello, God bless you, wonderful people of Swaziland. It’s about to rain because God has heard your cry; God has heard your prayers and is sending me.

Every time God answers your prayer when He hears your voice, He genuinely sends the Supreme Prophet to the rescue. I’m coming to the Nation of Swaziland, wherever you hear the sound of my voice. Swaziland, are you listening? It’s going to be three days of supernatural release; three days of characters from God’s spirit. It is going to be Heaven on Earth in Swaziland. You can’t afford to miss it.”



“God told me that Swaziland was a place He is sending me to visit because He wants to break wickedness. Are you under ancestral bondage? Are you suffering from heartache? Are you being oppressed in your dreams? Going through sicknesses? Confused in life and tired because you don’t know what to do? You have financial trouble? This is your time to break the entire curse in your life,” the prophet said.



He recalled that at a Conference they held in South Africa, he met a woman who had a fibroid in her womb. One day, the woman saw something coming out of her and she went to hospital where doctors told her it was a fibroid.

The woman was operated on but the fibroid kept coming back even after the operation and she ended up being operated on three times.



The prophet said God saved the situation when Prophet Okafor prayed for her and that was the end of it. “What are you waiting for? You are next in line for miracles of deliverance. Whatever situation you are going through, God has heard; this is the God who began the beginning before the beginning began.

“He knows you from the end, from the beginning to the end. He wants to set me to your situation from October 21 to 23, 2016.



“It is happening at the Old Trade Fair, Sports ground in Manzini, Swaziland. You need to be there to experience for yourself what God has set out to do for you. You will never go down, your hands will never run dry. I will see you in Swaziland by the grace of God, Shalom,” the prphet says in the invitational video.



Okafor will arrive in Swaziland on Thursday, October 20, through King Mswati III International Airport, it has been confirmed. An upbeat Charles Matsebula, Chief Coodinator of the Swaziland Liberation Crusade said on his arrival, the Man of God would hold a press conference with the media and briefly visit Hospital Hill to greet the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Dlamini.