STD V GIRL QUITS SCHOOL TO NURSE LOVER

MPOMPOTA– A standard V pupil from KaBhokweni Primary School has chosen to drop out of school to take care of her ailing boyfriend.



*Lulu turned down relentless efforts by the school and her parents to have her sit for the Standard Five External Examination which starts next month.

The pupil, who confirmed that she is three months pregnant, is only concerned about taking care of her boyfriend who was allegedly stabbed by thugs in South Africa.



School authorities recalled her after they learnt about her dropping out but she also sent word that she was taking care of her sick “husband”.

Lulu told this reporter that she had been sexually active since the age of 11 years.

She said her relationship with the man she is currently nursing started in 2011.



The pupil has all along been living close to the school with one of her female relatives, until she fell pregnant and disappeared from school.

Her boyfriend *Ngema claimed that he was in a critical condition and needed someone to look after him as he sustained 12 stab wounds from the attack.



“I was first treated in a hospital in South Africa before I returned home where I then received attention and therapy from the standard V pupil,” he said.

When the Swazi News visited Ngema’s home early in the week, he was not present and was reported to have gone on an errand to Siphofaneni as he was slowly recovering.

Teachers who spoke on condition of anonymity expressed shock over the matter.



“We have never seen such before. We received information that the pupil is nursing her injured boyfriend when she should be preparing for her final examinations. We have summoned her parents to discuss this matter and find a way forward.”

Head teacher Bhekinkhosi Khumalo said: “We teach pupils about good behaviour and life skills. However, we have since written a letter to the family of the pupil requesting her to come back and write her standard V examinations which are scheduled for next month.”



Lulu’s grandmother, Gogo Mamba, said, “Yes, she is now at home and she is no longer schooling. She sleeps here at home every day and I do not know why she stopped going to school.”

The elder woman said she was not aware that her granddaughter was having an affair, let alone that she was pregnant.

The girl said she was 16 years old now and had been in this affair for five years.