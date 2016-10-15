I SNATCHED COP’S WIFE - ZION PASTOR

MBABANE – It’s a police officer versus Zionist pastor battle over a wife!



A police officer, Elijah Dlamini, based at Mliba police station is in a serious battle with a Zionist pastor over a woman.

Dlamini, a police officer based at Mliba Police Station, claims that his wife Gcinile Zwane, has been receiving prayers from Pastor Shongwe and in no time the two fell in love and started living together at the pastor’s parental home.

“This happened after I decided to rent a flat for my wife in Matsapha, as she was attending college at IT Solutions in Mbabane,” he said.



snatching



The pastor, Bongani Shongwe, has been reported to the League of Swaziland Churches for snatching someone’s wife, a case that Bishop Samson Hlatjwako confirmed knowledge of.

“Dlamini called me and complained and I then called pastor Shongwe, who confirmed that he was having an affair with the woman.”

He said they could not rule on the matter because it was still pending before the Manzini Magistrates Court.



The bishop issued advice to Christians to do a background check with the families involved before getting married.

Shongwe, whose branch is in Matsapha, confirmed that he is an intimate relationship with Gcinile Zwane.



proposed



He said, “I met the young lady in Matsapha and proposed to her and she said yes. I have also met her family over her marriage status with Dlamini but I was told that the Zwanes had sent a delegation to the Dlaminis to nullify the marriage.

He said he was also called to the Manzini Police Station together with Dlamini, where they were advised us to settle the matter.

Shongwe’s argument is that Dlamini cannot claim that Zwane was his rightful wife because he only smeared her with red ochre and has not paid dowry.



He said Dlamini could only prove to be a true husband by offering cattle as dowry.

“I have also taken advantage of the fact that after Dlamini discovered that I was seeing his so-called wife he came to me to say he was done with her,” he said, bragging of how he grabbed that opportunity.



especially



He said he would soon be making plans to marry Zwane, especially because her family has also given him the green light, allegedly.