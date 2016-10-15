KING DECLARES NEW RECRUITS ‘UNIVERSAL POLICE’

The National Police Commisioner, His Majesty King Mswati III (R) sitting together with PM Sibusiso Dlamini (L) anf Police NATCOM Isaac Magagula (C) during the police double celebration yesterday.

MATSAPHA – Police officers are no longer only police for the country but for SADC, AU and the UN.



His Majesty King Mswati III said officers should always up their game because they were no longer only officers of the kingdom but for the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC), African Union (AU) and United Nation (UN).

He said if any of the above organisations have a need for assistance, they would be sent to render the assistance.



He said the organisation which needed assistance would expect a high standard of policing.

Again, the King applauded the relationship between SADC member States, as they share information and expertise. He urges the AU and UN members to also do the same in order to improve their countries.



Influenced



“I was happy to learn that the drill has been influenced by training from SADC nations which have taught you these drills. I find it fitting that I acknowledge the cordial relations between SADC nations.”

Your welfare issues are a priority to the nation. We will support you where ever the need arises.

The King noted that the high standards of safety and security during the SADC Summit left a lasting impression to guests.



He recognised and appreciated the effort made by the police service, as well as the other security organs in laying out excellent security arrangement during the 36th SADC Summit.

“These high standards of safety and security left a lasting impression on our guests and projected a positive image of our capability and capacity as a nation to manage an event of this magnitude and importance,” the King said.

Again, on safety and security architecture for SADC, the King said the organisation has programmes to stimulate sustainable development within the region.



Security



He said the success of these programmes hinge largely in the ability and capacity of law enforcement agencies to create a safety and security architecture as well as a n environment that was conducive for investment.

“We are pleased that besides the collaboration at the broader multilateral arena, moves to bolster security at the bilateral level are yielding positive returns, especially in controlling the stock theft,” the King said.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister (PM) Sibusiso Dlamini congratulated His Majesty King Mswati III for taking over as SADC Chairman and for successfully hosting this year’s SADC summit.