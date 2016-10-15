SWAZI PRINCE GETS ZIM WIFE THROUGH PRAYER

MBABABANE – In an uncommon spiritual occurrence a Swazi prince who was desperate for a wife found one on a mountain after being prayed for by Zimbabwean Prophet, Walter Magaya.



This is where his dream was allegedly fulfilled, after he met his wife at the mountain where one of the prayer sessions was held.

A Zimbabwean publication, the ZIM-EYE, reported, “There are unverified state media reports that a Swazi prince has praised Prophet Walter Magaya after he prayed for him to find a loving and beautiful woman in Zimbabwe.”

The prince could not hide his elation after he recently paid dowry to the Zimbabwean national who comes from Mberengwa, according to the publication.



He was quoted by ZIM-EYE as saying, “When I came here, my wish was to meet Prophet Magaya so that he could guide me spiritually in search of a wife.

“The prophet prayed for me and I was delivered, so my wish was also to get a delivered and beautiful wife,” said the prince.



“God gave me a God-fearing wife and of course she is beautiful. I met my lover at the prayer mountain, where I proposed to her.

“I am happy to have her and we are planning a wedding in two weeks time; to take place at Stephen Margolis Resort here in Harare.”

The prince told the publication that he did not want the matter to go public.



“Of course I am a prince but I don’t want people to know it. I would like to thank Prophet Magaya for mentoring me and he received me.”



Happy



Zimbabwe’s H-Metro spoke to Sibonile, who said, “I am very happy and I think God has just answered my prayers. I am the happiest woman on earth now and God has given me the right partner at the right time.

“I want to thank my father for mentoring me and to tell the truth, the prince paid up everything on my lobola to the last cent,” she said to the state media.

When the hotel was called to confirm if the two had booked for a wedding ceremony, a female receiver of the call said, “Well, unfortunately I have not received information concerning those names, I have never heard about them.”