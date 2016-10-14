REVEALED: TEACHER’S WIFE STABBED TO DEATH

MBABANE – A medical certificate of the cause of Funekile Mdluli’s death, the woman whose charred remains were found in a burnt car at Nkhaba, states that she died due to a stab and a cut injury to the neck.



The medical certificate follows a post-mortem that was conducted on her remains on Wednesday, in the presence of the Mdluli and Masimula families.

Her husband, Themba Masimula, who is a pastor as well as a teacher, is being kept at the remand centre after being charged with the murder of his wife.



The court is yet to determine his fate regarding the matter.

The post-mortem was conducted at the Mbabane Government Hospital. In the post-mortem report, the pathologist who conducted the exercise certified ‘to have attended to Funekile Bhekuyise Mdluli- Masimula of Nkhaba area who passed away on October 8, 2016’.



Grace Mdluli, Funekile’s mother said the Masimula family apologised to them after they were informed of the results, while they were still at the hospital where the post-mortem was conducted.



“We were all called by the police and informed of the day for the post-mortem procedure. Both families were present. Before the results were handed to us, the Masimulas were hinting that they wanted to bury our daughter at their home because she was their daughter- in- law.

“Immediately after we were told what the cause of death was, they apologised to us and they did not say anything about funeral arrangements,” Grace said.