‘GIDEON’S DAUGHTER FIRED AFTER DISTRESS IN NGERI’S MARRIAGE’

MBABANE – Axed Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Gideon Dlamini’s daughter, Tiyandza, is alleged to have been implicated in distressing the marriage of her father’s associate, Fred Ngeri.



As a result, Tiyandza, who was employed by Ngeri as a Sales Consultant, was relieved from her duties.

This is according to Sipho Mathew Mthethwa’s affidavit, who was the Principal Investigator at the Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in the case of the former minister and his dealings with Ngeri.



The ACC’s application to have Dlamini (ex-minister), Ngeri and his wife Sindile arrested on corruption- related charges was, on Wednesday, dismissed by the Chief Justice, Bheki Maphalala on the grounds that there was not enough evidence.

Ngeri is married to one Sindile Dlamini, a Swazi national, and they were married under civil rites marriage.



Mthethwa’s affidavit alleged that Dlamini, who is also Mkhiweni Inkhundla Member of Parliament (MP) among other activities, as the minister responsible for Commerce, Industry and Trade, abused his position of authority as a result of a personal relationship he had with Ngeri.

These allegations were contained in the ACC application that was, however, dismissed by the CJ.



He alleged that this relationship between the two was also associated or based on activities supported by Ngeri under the minister’s constituency and other business.

Examples given were that Ngeri allegedly made monetary and material donations to Dlamini and his constituency.



“Ngeri employed Hon.Dlamini’s daughter Tiyandza as a sales consultant, however, Tiyandza was eventually relieved from her duties after she was implicated in distressing Ngeri’s marriage,” reads the affidavit.