‘YOU ONLY HAVE YOURSELVES TO BLAME’

LOBAMBA – The country has only itself to blame for the high number of illegal immigrants.



This is according to foreign investors who became brave enough and came face to face with the Parliament Select Committee which has been tasked with investigating the influx of Asians into the country.



They first made it known to the committee that they wanted clarity that the probe was for illegal immigrants and not just Asians.

They further demanded that they were not comfortable with being called Asians as most of them were now citizens of the country and deserved to be regarded as investors.



It was the first time since the probe began that Asians showed up to make submissions.

The Asians feel that there are many loopholes in the country’s immigration system which causes the influx of illegal immigrants and that there was a need for a review of the country’s laws.

The exercise took place at the Parliament boardroom where the two Asians made it known that they were happy to have been given the chance to present their case.



“Most of the information that has been reported in the papers was not proper so I am here to speak the reality. The reality is that the host is responsible for not being strict with the regulations,” said Amir Manzoor who is the owner of Car Land in Matsapha.



According to the businessman, the country was not tough when it came to issues of immigrants and argued that there were foreigners who stay in the country even after the number of days they were awarded had elapsed.