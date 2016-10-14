HUMAN BONES FOUND IN SUGAR CANE FIELDS



MBABANE – Sugar cane cutters could not believe their eyes on Tuesday when they stumbled upon human bones, as they were going about their duties.



It is said that the cutters discovered the bones in one of the sugar cane fields situated near Thunzini.

They are believed to be of an electrician contracted to a local sugar cane company, who is suspected to have died in one of the sugar cane fields in Mhlume. The employee’s name will not be revealed because his family declined to comment on the issue.



The sugar cane cutters could not tell if the bones were indeed of a human being, more especially because the fields had been set alight in preparation for cutting. However, upon closer inspection, they found safety boots next to them and a mobile phone under one of the bones.

Miraculously, the mobile phone was not damaged as it had not caught fire during the intentional burning of the fields.



The workers are said to have then inspected the cellphone with the hope of finding out whom it belonged to and probably solve the mystery of the bones. It is said that they found pictures and texts belonging to one of their colleagues.

It is suspected that the two items found in the fields belonged to the deceased, who disappeared in August this year. It is said the man who is suspected to be dead, vanished after informing his mother that he had too many personal problems and doubted if he would ever come back home.



According to well-placed sources, the man had one child and a wife. No one seems to know the real story behind his problems. However, one of his colleagues, who did not wish for his name to be revealed, disclosed that he seemed to be troubled but they did not know what may have pushed him to kill himself.



“We are not sure whether he committed suicide or if he was murdered,” said his colleague.