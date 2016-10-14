‘INDIA ASSISTING SD TO BE FOOD SUFFICIENT’

LOZITHA – His Majesty King Mswati III has noted how the Indian government was assisting the country to be food secure.



He said this when receiving letters of credence from the Indian High Commissioner Gaurav Shresth and Zambian High Commissioner Paul Lumbi yesterday at Lozitha Royal Residence.



The King first received the credentials of Shresth and said the country was grateful for the development assistance it received from his country’s government.



“The assistance we receive from the Indian government is key in assisting us to be food a self-sustainable country,” said the King. The King also indicated his appreciation towards tractors that were donated by the Indian government.



“We applaud the recent rainfall received and providing us with tractors brought a huge relief to local farmers who will have the option to use them in crop cultivation,” he said.



The King also informed Shresth that government looked forward to the opening of the Science and Technology Park.

He said its admirable structure contributed to the elegant view at the place at which it has been built. The King said some international companies have already shown interest of coming to the country to following the construction of the Park.

The King also said during his visit to India, he noted that despite being a developing country, India’s speedy development was amazing and the country had to emulate in reaching First World by the year 2022. Shresth in his remarks informed the King that the two countries’ developmental cooperation also included projects being built in the country through the Indian government’s financial assistance.