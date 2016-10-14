SWAZI AIRWAYS UNVEILS NEW BOEING 737-300 AIRCRAFT

The new Boeing 737-300 aircraft upon arrival at the KMIII International Airport yesterday afternoon. (Pics:Jabulisa Dlamini)

SIKHUPHE – There was excitement and screams when the new Boeing 737-300 Aircraft was unveiled by Swazi Airways at the KMIII International Airport yesterday.



The arrival of the aircraft, a twin-engined short-to-medium-range narrow body airliner, with a maximum capacity of 149 passengers, was witnessed by over 40 Swazi Airways employees.

The Boeing 737-300 is produced by the American manufacturer, Boeing Commercial Airplanes.



Leading the team upon the arrival of the aircraft, which has the Swazi colours, was Acting Swazi Airways Chief Executive Officer Guillermo Barrios, Director Marketing, Cebisa Hlatjwayo Chief Financial Officer (CFO) Thembi Mavimbela and Director Safety and Security, Lyndon Hermansoon among others.



The acting CEO said the arrival of the aircraft presented an opportunity for the airline to complete all training and rehearsals prior to the demonstration.



“Following the successful acquisition of the Boeing 737-300 aircraft by Swazi Airways, the aircraft will be coming in for the final preparations of the certification process. It has taken more time than anticipated to bring the aircraft to the country however we are very excited that the acquisition process has been finalised. This is a major milestone towards the country’s vision to have its own airline,” Barrios said. The acting CEO added that his team would be honouring skills on the type of aircraft in readiness for the demonstration to the aviation authorities.

Barrios said the announcement of the maiden flight would happen once all logistics had been finalised and on successful completion of the certification process.

“As a norm, the aircraft will then be given a siSwati name and be introduced formally to the Swazi nation, the initial routes and flight schedules will also be shared during the official launch. The timelines for the maiden flight will depend on how soon the airline can successfully demonstrate to the authorities its readiness to operate with regulatory requirements,” Barrios also said.