‘DON’T FORGET WHERE YOU COME FROM’

LOBAMBA – “Do not forget where you come from”.



This was the advice given to new Minister of Public Service Owen Nxumalo by veteran Member of Parliament (MP) Gundwane Gamedze.

He said now that Nxumalo and Minister of Tourism and Environmental Christopher Gamedze were in Cabinet, they should not forget the electorate. The new ministers were congratulated by the MPs yesterday as they took up their seats in the front row reserved for Cabinet.



First to move the motion was Nhlambeni MP Frans Dlamini, who said he was confident that the two would work hard.

“We used to call Owen ‘Skelem’ and he was a thorn to Cabinet and now the ball is in their court to address certain government issues,” said Dlamini. Mbabane West MP Johane Shongwe said Nxumalo was known for his very loud and hearty laugh. We hope he will continue doing so, but I warn him, that he should be ready for motions,” Shongwe said.



Meanwhile, the Speaker Themba Msibi, said the two should not miss Parliament business. He said they must take a leaf from Prime Minister Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, who never failed to inform the Speaker if he would not be in Parliament. “You remain members of this House and you must come so we can form a quorum,” Msibi said.



He alerted the PM that a majority of the ministers who had absented themselves from the House yesterday had failed to report that they would not be available.

It was further noted that dismissed Minister of Commerce, Industry and Trade Gideon Dlamini was not in Parliament yesterday.