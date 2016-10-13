MURDER ACCUSED TEACHER TO MISS FATHER’S FUNERAL

MBABANE – Themba Masimula will miss the funeral of his father.



Masimula is the teacher and pastor who is accused of killing his wife Funekile, who was burnt to death inside a motor vehicle which the couple was travelling in after attending a prayer service in Ezulwini.



The suspect’s father, Amos Mafankini Masimula, has also died and he will be buried on Saturday at his home in Nkhaba at 5pm. Amos was working for the Manzini City Council.



A memorial service will be held at the Christian Family Centre Church behind William Pitcher College on Friday at 1pm.

According to Funekile’s mother, the funeral date for her has, however, not yet been set. This means that the deceased will not be buried on the same day.



Themba, who made his first court appearance on Monday, is yet to move his application for bail. He is currently kept at Sidwashini Correctional Services.

His attorney, Noncedo Ndlangamandla, of Mabila Attorneys, said due to the volatility of the situation, an application for bail will not be moved on behalf of her client in the time being because it would be unfair to the family of his deceased wife.



Calmed



However, after the situation has calmed down, the suspect will consider moving a bail application.

Themba has been granted his wish to be removed from police custody because, he argued, they have completed their investigations. He spent the night on Tuesday at the police station and the police are said to have stated that he would be moved to Sidwashini Correctional facility yesterday.

This was despite that Crown Counsel Buddy Masango applied that Themba be remanded in police custody because the investigations were not conducted as intended.