PARENTS FIGHT OVER IMBALI ACCIDENT SURVIVOR’S COMPENSATION MONEY

MBABANE – The compensation money given to Imbali members who wer involved in an accident last year has split a family such that a Grade VII pupil will not write her exam.



Andile Mtsetfwa (14) was one of the girls who survived during the accident that killed 13 people who were travelling to the Umhlanga Ceremony. Her father, Sipho Mtsetfwa, said he was punishing his daughter because she is the one who brought the money into their family.



The father questioned the way the child’s mother, Khanyisile Mamba, had handled the situation since they were given the money.

According to the family, they were given E5 000 in cash and a cheque of E12 000 last year in November and that is when the problems began.

Mamba saidt she had to leave the father of her children because he changed after they received the money and became aggressive and abusive towards her.



“My brother-in-law advised me to take the E12 000 cheque to the bank since Sipho had finished all the E5 000 on his own, through drinking it. We put it into a fixed account to avoid using all of it because she has to go to Form I next year and we wanted to be ready with school fees.



“Sipho went to work in South Africa but returned two weeks later, demanding the money which we had put in the bank. Before we deposited the cheque, I knew that he would have a problem and I asked that they give me E4 000 cash so I could give him that money and they did. “I gave him this money and about E8 000 was left in the account,” Mamba said.



Sipho woke up his daughter on Tuesday morning and told her to get ready so they would go somewhere.

They then took public transport and went straight to Nkwalini, where the mother is employed, and he left her there.