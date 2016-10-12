KABIZZAH PATRONS HOLD 10 COPS HOSTAGE



MANZINI – The bold and fearless nature of police officers was put to the test last Sunday.



This, after a group of 10 police officers were sent into panic mode when they were locked in and attacked by patrons of the popular KaBizzah shebeen situated at Mbhuleni in Matsapha.



The officers had gone to raid the illegal popular drinking spot in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

The police officers, from the Matsapha Police Station Criminal Investigations Department (CID), were on duty patrolling the area when they found a lot of vehicles and scores of people drinking inside the shebeen premises. There was also loud music being played from the vehicles and inside the place.



According to statements recorded by Constable Vusi Myeni, which this newspaper has in its possession, the officers decided to park their vehicle outside the entrance of the shebeen. The plain-clothes officers then negotiated with the gatekeeper to allow them entry into the shebeen.

One Menzi Simelane is said to have opened the sliding gate after the officers had introduced themselves. Just after they had stepped into the premises, the gate was closed and locked.



The officers proceeded to where the liquor was being sold and cautioned one Hlengiwe Dlamini to stop selling any alcoholic beverages, further informing her that she was being arrested for selling liquor without a valid licence or permit. The officers managed to confiscate cases of different brands of liquor and on their way out of the shebeen, with Dlamini, they found the gate locked.



When the officers ordered the gatekeeper to open the gate, they found themselves in darkness after the lights were switched off at the shebeen. When the patrons realised that the police officers had confiscated the liquor and were still inside the compound, they are said to have become violent and threatened to assault the law enforcers.