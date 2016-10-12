I WILL GIVE YOU PICTURE OF BROKEN BROOMSTICK’

MBABANE – A picture of a broken broomstick is among the few documents that the Prime Minister, Sibusiso Barnabas Dlamini, is prepared to provide to Pastor Joy in the divorce proceedings.



Another thing that the premier promised to furnish Pastor Joy with are copies of text messages she allegedly sent to one Samukelisiwe Nhlengetfwa.



This, after Pastor Joy filed an application demanding that the PM should furnish her with documents he would use during the hearing of the divorce proceedings.



Some of the things he agreed to provide are all pleadings and correspondences between him and Pastor Joy and press statements.

The head of government, however, objected to providing some of the documents which Pastor Joy had demanded on the basis that they were privileged.



“I have in my possession or power the documents relating to the matter in question in this cause.

“I object to produce the said documents set in the second part of the said schedule. I do so for the reason that same are privileged,” reads part of the PM’s discovery affidavit.



He further stated that he did not have and never had in his possession or under his control any tape recordings relating to the matter in question.



Correspondence



The PM objected to providing Pastor Joy with correspondences between him and his lawyer as he felt they were of a confidential nature, statements of witnesses and documents in relation to information which might lead to the obtaining of such evidence or otherwise.

He stated that such statements, reports, correspondences and documents, were by their very nature, confidential.