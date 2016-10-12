63 COPS PROMOTED

MANZINI – Imbali accident Principal Investigator Dumsane Dube has been promoted to the rank of Superintendent in the police service.



Dube is among 63 police officers who were unveiled yesterday during a church service at the Matsapha Police College.



He made history when he arrested Heavy ‘Brian’ Sifundza (40) of Fairview, a suspect who was facing 68 counts of being found in possession of forged government stamps, public service permits, counterfeit death, marriage, birth and O’Level certificates as well as blue books among many other documents.



Dube also arrested STAWU’s Basil Thwala, who led a violent protest at the Manzini Bus Rank. Thwala was given a custodial sentence of one year.

The church service was dedicated to the upcoming Police Day and recruits who will finally undergo a pass-out parade on Friday.



Former Royal Swaziland Police (RSP) Public Relations Officer Vusi Masuku was also promoted to Senior Assistant Commissioner, along with Shiselweni Regional Commissioner Mandla Mdluli and Director of Intelligent Services, Meshack Ntshalintshali



National Commissioner of Police Isaac Magagula along with other high ranking officers attended the service. The national commissioner said on account of the increasing diverse emergencies of the services, he had found it fitting to announce the promotion to various categories of organisational ladder of the 63 police officers with effect from October 1.