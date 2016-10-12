NO FUNDS TO COMPLETE LUPHOHLO WATER PROJECT

MBABANE – It is a huge blow for Mbabane residents yet again as SWSC has no money to complete its Luphohlo Dam Water Sourcing Project.



SWSC is an acronym for Swaziland Water Services Corporation.



The devastating news was relayed by the company’s Managing Director (MD) Peter Bhembe in an interview yesterday. For the whole project to be completed, Bhembe said they needed E110 million.

“The challenge we have had is that of finances to complete the project,” said Bhembe.



However, the MD pointed out that he was not sure of the exact amount required to complete the project as some of the groundwork had already been done. Bhembe said he was still to consult the relevant office for exact figures but could confirm that they were in a financial crisis.

He, however, pointed out that work with the available machinery and other things was continuing.



“The one challenge that we foresee to hinder the smooth progress is that of finances,” he said.

For now, Bhembe said he would not like to disclose much with regard to the issue as the company was currently in talks on how they would raise the needed funds for completion of the project.

The company had set a target of October 31, 2016 to have the project completed, which is meant to mitigate the predicament of water scarcity in Mbabane and surrounding areas. Hawane Dam, which was used by the company to source water to supply Mbabane and Ngwenya residents, was abandoned after reaching very low levels to the point that they could no longer continue drawing water.