FROM PULPIT, TO FACING MURDER CHARGE

MBABANE – The teacher, who is alleged to have killed his wife, had descended from the pulpit three hours before the horrific incident.



He has been confirmed to be also a pastor at United Pentecostal Church.



The man of the cloth is alleged to have preached prior to later being held as a suspect, following the death of his wife, whose charred remains were found in her car along the roadside at Nkhaba.



Pastor Themba Masimula, who is on suspension in the teaching service, has been formally charged with killing his wife Funekile Mdluli.

Funekile was employed by the Swaziland Electricity Company (SEC) in Pigg’s Peak and her parental home is at Sigangeni on the way to Mhlambanyatsi.



Her mother Grace Mdluli said she last saw her daughter at around 2:30am on Saturday after a prayer service in Ezulwini.

Grace, who was found at Funekile’s house in the company of the deceased’s father, aunt and brothers, to collect some of her belongings, narrated the last minutes she shared with her daughter.

“My son-in-law preached during the service and due to the fact that we did not have transport, we did not go home when the service ended at around 2:30am. We stayed behind and my daughter and her husband left for home because we had heard that his (Masimula’s) father had passed away.

“At around 8am, the service commenced again and we continued to pray. It was a little after 9am when someone tapped me on my shoulder from behind and informed me that somebody wanted to see me outside. When I got outside, I found my sister crying hysterically and she told me to be strong.