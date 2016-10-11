MAN SAYS HE RAPED DAUGHTER (18) AS ‘VIRGINITY TEST’

SITEKI – A man accused of raping his 18-year-old daughter has reportedly told a judicial officer that he forcefully had sexual intercourse with her because he wanted to ‘check’ if she was still a virgin.



The man is aged 51 years old and he is reportedly employed by one of the companies in the sugar belt. His name has been deliberately concealed to protect the survivor, who is a pupil in one of the high schools around the Lubombo region.



The man reportedly made the startling confession before the judicial officer at the Siphofaneni Circuit Court last Thursday. It is said that the man told the judicial officer that his daughter had disappeared from home and, as a result, he suspected that she had been sleeping around with boys.

The man is said to have informed the judicial officer that he first used his finger to ascertain if his daughter was still a virgin and when that process failed to produce results, he then decided to have sexual intercourse with her. It is said that while making the confession, the man remained adamant that his intention was not to sexually abuse his daughter but to ‘check’ if she had not been sleeping around.



In the confession statement, the man is said to have also told the judicial officer that his daughter had previously accused him of attempting to rape her. After making the confession, the man appeared before Magistrate Dumisani Mazibuko for a remand hearing. When his right to legal representation was explained to him, he elected to conduct his own defence.



According to the charge sheet, on or about October 3, 2016, the man did wrongfully, unlawfully and intentionally have sexual intercourse with her daughter, without her consent.

It is further stated on the charge sheet that the rape was accompanied by aggravating factors.