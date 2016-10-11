5L TOILET RATION AT TOP HOTEL

EZULWNI – A ‘water bottles system’ is now the order of the day at the spacious Royal Swazi Spa Valley Resort in Ezulwini as the water crisis intensifies.



This follows the introduction of a system by the hotel of storing water in small five-litre containers in the toilets in order for guests and staff to use after utilising the loo.



Even though the hotel does not source water from the Swaziland Water Services Corporation (SWSC) but uses its own boreholes, it has effected water restrictions. According to a notice posted near the toilets at the Convention Centre, the water system is switched off from 7am to 5pm daily.

“Kindly note that during the shutdown hours, no water will be available for toilets flushing, drinking or anything similar. Bottled drinking water will be available in all our bars. We trust you will be understanding of our dilemma,” reads the notice.



Some employees and guests are not happy with this arrangement.

The workers said they thought the current water crisis in the country would not affect the hotel because it uses boreholes.

They are particularly not happy that sometimes the water in the five-litre containers in the toilets in the rooms runs out and some guests end up leaving a mess in the ablutions.

In turn, they have to clean that mess, which would have ordinarily not occurred if the water had not been turned off. Some guests are not happy with the long hours of the switch-off.

The hotel has, however, explained its water restriction.