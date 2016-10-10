NEW MINISTER GETS FIRST TASTE OF FAME

Minister of Public Service Owen Nxumalo with some of the Ngwane Park residents yesterday afternoon. (Pics:Jabulisa Dlamini)

MANZINI – Newly-appointed Minister of Public Service Owen Nxumalo got a special treatment when he attended a service at his church, Assemblies of God yesterday.



Unlike in the past where he would find his way into the church and make himself comfortable in whichever sit, yesterday he was ushered into the building and taken straight to the first row section where senior pastors are usually seated.

“The appointment came as a shock to me, therefore it still has not sunk in. However, when I got to my church, that was when I felt that I am now a minister. This was after I received special treatment from the congregants.

I was ushered to the front row where I sat with pastors and other officials from the church. Members of the church were also overjoyed and congratulated me with hugs and beautiful messages. I was then prayed for, something which I really needed,” the minister said. He added that members of the church said they thanked God as he was the second person to be appointed in a top position after Judge Mzwandile Fakudze. Minister Nxumalo attended his first church service as a minister with his wife and three children, who attend school at Sisekelo High School, Big Bend. Nxumalo said ever since his appointment, his phone had been ringing non-stop, with people congratulating him and most requesting for jobs.



“I am still trying to respond to messages as there are too many, though I am grateful. Attitude is important and I will work hand in hand with people and listen to their views and dialogue with them. Issues will be dealt with as a team. However, I wouldn’t want to talk more such issues, maybe after the swearing-in ceremony,” Nxumalo said.



The minister, who was appointed on Friday, said he learnt of his appointment through a message from a journalist reporting from Parliament. He added that he did not anticipate the appointment and was still grappling with it.

“After she had sent me the message, I received another call from a journalist, that was when I realised that the messages were not a joke. After confirming the news, I called my wife and told her the good news. She is still shocked even now, including all my family members,” Nxumalo also said.

The minister, who is still has no bodyguards, went to visit Ngwane Park residents, where he resides and thanked them for supporting him during his campaign as a Member of Parliament. People were overjoyed when they saw his vehicle parking.

They rushed to him to give him hugs and shook his hand, congratulating him all the while.