POLYGAMIST ‘BURIED TWICE’

NKONENI – In what could have befitted a re-enactment of his life after death, a polygamist was buried twice and at different locations, in a space of a week.



It is not that the late David Khumalo died twice. He died on September 26, 2016, but a family feud, which saw two of his wives fighting over burial rights, resulted in the deceased being buried two times.

Yesterday’s burial, which was the second ceremony, followed an unprecedented incident, where the deceased’s casket had to be taken out after being lowered into the grave on Sunday last week.

During the unusual and shocking process, the casket broke as it fell into the grave in front of traumatised mourners.



The drama broke out when a family of one of the deceased’s wives was stopped from burying him following a court order filed by his other wife. The casket had already been lowered into the grave when police officers invaded the gravesite, armed with the court order. Everything came to a sudden halt and mourners watched in horror as an instruction to take the casket out from the grave was issued.



Shattered relatives screamed and became hysterical when the casket fell back into the grave and broke. However, on second attempt, the casket was lifted out of the grave and placed on the ground in front of grieving mourners. The soil was slowly returned to the grave, and the corpse taken back to a morgue in Nhlangano town. The burial was rescheduled for yesterday morning, following a verdict that was issued by the Mbilaneni Royal Kraal, where the deceased paid his allegiance.

Members of the bereaved family were summoned to the royal kraal after the court referred the matter to traditional structures.



Thami Thikazi, the area’s Headman, said while deliberating on the matter, his source of reference was the will which was written by the deceased.

“He had indicated in the will that he wished to be buried at his senior wife’s place, at Ndiphethe area, also around Nkoneni. So, the document was read in the presence of the family and then the matter was put to a vote. I am happy that at the end of the day his wishes prevailed,” explained the headman.



Authorities then suggested that the body be kept at the morgue until the following morning where the senior wife’s family would be accompanied by the police to claim the body. From the mortuary, it was recommended that the body should not go via any of his wives’ homesteads. Instead, it was resolved that the corpse should just go straight to the burial site.



Eventually, the body which was accompanied by mourners in a convoy of about six cars, left the mortuary at around 5am yesterday. The ceremony will go down in history as very rare since there was no vigil preceding the deceased’s final burial. It was also unusual because the casket was taken from the mortuary and straight to the gravesite. The corpse was only made to go past his homestead briefly before being taken to his final resting place.