SPTC TO RETRENCH 1 063 WORKERS

MBABANE – Over 1 000 employees of the Swaziland Post and Telecommunications Corporation (SPTC) will soon have to deal with staying at home while other people go to work.

The exact number is 1 063 workers. A decision has been taken to retrench all of them and pay them their terminal benefits.



This follows government’s decision that all the employees of the corporation be sent home.

This retrenchment exercise could happen as soon as the next two to three months.



This has been confirmed by Sikelela Dlamini, Principal Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Information, Communication and Technology.

The PS said the retrenchment exercise was the only way out of SPTC for the workers, as the company would soon legally cease to exist.



“It is a legal obligation that they be sent home and given their exit packages, in accordance with the country’s labour laws,” said Dlamini.

This new stand comes at a time when SPTC workers had been given two options - to freely join the new companies and have their financial obligations borne by the entities they would join or be retrenched and paid their terminal benefits. This would then entail applying to join the new companies.



The Times SUNDAY can reveal that government decided to settle for the latter option.

The companies that would come from the split or unbundling of SPTC include the Swaziland Postal Service Corporation, Swaziland Infrastructure Corporation and the Swaziland Telecommunication Corporation. PS Dlamini said while Swazi Post and Swazi Telecommunication Corporation would be operated independently, the Swaziland Infrastructure Corporation, also known as the wholesale company, would be owned and controlled by government.

He said government would follow the model of the wholesale company owned by the Botswana Government.



Among other services, the wholesale company will be responsible for the country’s telecommunication infrastructure. The infrastructure would be leased to the two players in the industry, who may include Swazi Telecomm.

The PS said government’s plan for Swazi Telecomm was that the company would have a mobile telephony component.



It would provide mobile telephony services and be a player in an industry where Swazi MTN presently operates without any competition.

Dlamini said once sent home, the SPTC employees would be accorded an opportunity to join the new companies.